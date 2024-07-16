NAR partners with RentRedi for benefits program

The National Association of Realtors is adding another partnership to its NAR Realtor Benefits Program.

RentRedi will now offer NAR members a subscription to its property management platform at a rate of $1 for the first six months. The platform provides tools for both landlords and renters, which the company said is designed to automate and streamline the management process.

“As an industry leader, it’s important for RentRedi to align with other best-in-class industry leaders such as NAR,” Ryan Barone, RentRedi co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Working alongside NAR opens the door to many collaborative initiatives, including positioning RentRedi as the go-to property management tool for real estate agents and their clients.”

RentRedi was founded in 2016 and is backed by venture capital. According to Crunchbase, the company raised $12 million in a Series A funding round. RentRedi’s biggest investors include K1 Investment Management, RiverPark Ventures, TIA Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners.

According to RentRedi, the platform provides landlords with a web and mobile app that serves a number of tasks in the process of renting a unit, including collecting rent, marketing vacancies, screening tenants, signing leases and organizing maintenance.

Tenants can use the app to pay rent, generate reports for credit agencies and submit maintenance requests.

NAR has been busy adding partners this year to its Realtor Benefits Program. In February, Curbio joined the program, offering pre-sale home improvement services and financing.

Other partners in the program include SoFi, Liberty Mutual, FedEx, Dell and Lenovo.