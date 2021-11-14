Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year's record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next.

NAR board green lights consumer transparency measures

At annual conference, a committee agreed to add listings agent contact info, buyer agents fees to home listings

HW+ real estate agent showing homes

Amid fierce debate, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) will likely move forward with a requirement that real estate agents representing homebuyers publicize their expected sales commission.

The Multiple Listings Issues and Policies Committee recommended at NAR’s annual conference in San Diego Saturday that Multiple Listings Services “must include the listing broker’s offer of compensation for each active listing displayed on its consumer-facing website.”

On another hotly contested subject, the committee passed a measure requiring that a listing agent’s name and contact information be included in a home listing.

Committee recommendations become NAR policy following approval by the trade group’s Board of Directors.

The sales commission disclosure motion passed after a show of hands by committee members, and audience murmurs of “wow, pretty close” and “super close.”

