Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Radian

Radian Home Price Index
The Radian Home Price Index leverages a wealth of data and property valuation expertise to value nearly all of the U.S. housing stock—offering a unique view on patterns and trends in the U.S. housing markets and the ability to create discrete indices on a range of variables and dimensions.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Speed to market – The Radian Home Price Index gives you results weeks earlier than other indices—days after month’s end.
#2
Complete View – Radian Home Price Index is based on valuation data on the U.S. housing stock, not sales pairs of sampled populations.
#3
Custom Indices – Radian Home Price Index will provide highly specific indices from the broadest set of attributes and dimensions.