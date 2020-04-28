Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Radian

Radian Home Price Index

The Radian Home Price Index leverages a wealth of data and property valuation expertise to value nearly all of the U.S. housing stock—offering a unique view on patterns and trends in the U.S. housing markets and the ability to create discrete indices on a range of variables and dimensions.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Speed to market – The Radian Home Price Index gives you results weeks earlier than other indices—days after month’s end.

#2

Complete View – Radian Home Price Index is based on valuation data on the U.S. housing stock, not sales pairs of sampled populations.

#3

Custom Indices – Radian Home Price Index will provide highly specific indices from the broadest set of attributes and dimensions.

