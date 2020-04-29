Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Ocrolus

About Ocrolus
Ocrolus is a scalable fintech infrastructure platform that modernizes the way financial documents are analyzed. Using artificial intelligence and crowdsourced validation, Ocrolus transforms e-statements, scans, and cell phone images, regardless of quality, into 99+% accurate digital data – with results generated in minutes. Ocrolus powers underwriting processes for leading mortgage, consumer and small business lenders. The company is backed by QED Investors and Bullpen Capital, among others.