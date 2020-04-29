Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Finicity

Asset, Income and Employment Verification

Finicity’s digital verification solutions are helping lenders transform their manual processes of assessing borrower assets, income and employment in order to meet or exceed the digital expectations of consumers/borrowers. It is all done through the use of consumer permissioned data to enable faster loan closings, and a reduced burden of traditional documentation in the loan origination process.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Digital verifications streamline lender workflows, improve the customer experience, and deliver accurate and reliable data.

#2

Verification solutions seamlessly integrate into LOS and POS technology platforms. Incorporating Fincity Connect into workflows increases customer satisfaction by making it easy for borrowers to share their bank data.

#3

As a registered Consumer Reporting Agency, Finicity takes the most consumer-friendly approach to the lending process enabling consumers to easily view reports and file disputes.

Get More Info

Visit Finicity’s Services Guide Page

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

Apr 27, 2020 By

Latest Articles

work from home
Zillow gives employees the option to work from home through end of the year

Last week, Zillow CEO and Co-Founder Rich Barton took to Twitter to announce that Zillow employees would be allowed to work from home through 2020.

Apr 29, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please