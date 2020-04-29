Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Finicity

Asset, Income and Employment Verification
Finicity’s digital verification solutions are helping lenders transform their manual processes of assessing borrower assets, income and employment in order to meet or exceed the digital expectations of consumers/borrowers. It is all done through the use of consumer permissioned data to enable faster loan closings, and a reduced burden of traditional documentation in the loan origination process.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Digital verifications streamline lender workflows, improve the customer experience, and deliver accurate and reliable data.
#2
Verification solutions seamlessly integrate into LOS and POS technology platforms. Incorporating Fincity Connect into workflows increases customer satisfaction by making it easy for borrowers to share their bank data.
#3
As a registered Consumer Reporting Agency, Finicity takes the most consumer-friendly approach to the lending process enabling consumers to easily view reports and file disputes.