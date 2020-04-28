Mortgage Tech Demo Day: eClosePlus

eClosePlus
eClosePlus was founded by a team of real estate and mortgage professionals who have decades of industry experience. Powered by proprietary automated intelligence, our technology digitizes, auto-tags, categorizes and bookmarks any document from any system, whether it is generated by the lender or the settlement agent. We offer a comprehensive eclosing solution, including SMART Note, eVault, automatic MERS Registration with eClosing options ranging from hybrid eClosings to completely digital eClosings and remote online notarizations (RON).
Product Fast Facts
#1
Nationwide Full eClosing Solution – Hybrid, IPEN, RON.
#2
Autotag technology that tags documents from any source in seconds.
#3
Fast implementation time and ramp up time.