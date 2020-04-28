Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: eClosePlus

eClosePlus

eClosePlus was founded by a team of real estate and mortgage professionals who have decades of industry experience.  Powered by proprietary automated intelligence, our technology digitizes, auto-tags, categorizes and bookmarks any document from any system, whether it is generated by the lender or the settlement agent.  We offer a comprehensive eclosing solution, including SMART Note, eVault, automatic MERS Registration with eClosing options ranging from hybrid eClosings to completely digital eClosings and remote online notarizations (RON).

Product Fast Facts

#1

Nationwide Full eClosing Solution – Hybrid, IPEN, RON.

#2

Autotag technology that tags documents from any source in seconds.

#3

Fast implementation time and ramp up time.

