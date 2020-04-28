Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: DataTree

DataTree by First American

With public record data covering 100% of the U.S. housing stock and 7 billion recorded document images, DataTree by First American is the nationwide property, homeownership, and mortgage information solution lenders and servicers depend on. 

Product Fast Facts

#1

Comprehensive Transaction History Report: access the full list of transfer documents, data, and current and previous foreclosures.

#2

FlexSearch for Document Retrieval: access search image repository of documents recorded at the county accessor outside of property and mortgage documents.

#3

Flexible delivery methods through online portal, bulk delivery, or API.

Visit DataTree’s Services Guide Page

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

New York City skyline
Will COVID-19 spur a migration from dense cities?

As states plan to reopen their economies, what changes COVID-19 will have on the housing market remain to be seen. Demographers and Realtors alike predict it will accelerate trends that were already happening and bring a new level of consideration – whether people upgrade their apartments and condos for larger units or move out of dense cities altogether. HW+ Premium Content

