Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Awesome Technologies

Bullseye Metrics
Bullseye is an enterprise-class data visualization software, designed to assist organizations effectively make real-time, data driven decisions that produce results and increase company profitability. Bullseye also provides a full-featured mobile app and two-way SMS notification, along with a suite of pre-built dashboards. Integration is available for most platforms.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Connects with all leading Loan Origination Systems including Encompass, BytePro, LendingQB.
#2
Create Ad-Hoc reports easily by drag/drop feature, you can create enterprise class reports for the data you have access to.
#3
Get reports through different channels to make timely & informed decisions including Omni-channel Web, SMS, Email, and Mobile App.