Mortgage Cadence names new CEO

HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winner, Mortgage Cadence, has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Pete Espinosa has been named the company’s new CEO, following Bryan Ireton’s retirement in January.

Espinosa is a veteran software and technology executive, including leading global sales initiatives at IBM, Vignette, Retek, Guidewire Software and CSC, now DXC.

Espinosa has been recognized by the National Leadership Institute with its Eagle Award and is a former executive of the year at IBM.

“I joined Mortgage Cadence because this organization has the critical ingredients required for success: the right people; a new, industry-leading product; and loyal customers,” Espinosa said in a release. “I’m excited to help lead this great company on the next wave of growth.”

This move was one of three in the company, in an effort to drive growth on its leadership team, the company said.

Mortgage Cadence has also appointed Phil Huff as chief sales officer to lead the company’s effort to grow its client base as it launches its next-generation mortgage solution, the Mortgage Cadence Platform. Cate Dalton has also been promoted to executive vice president, customer advocacy.