MLS PIN, Restb.ai unite to bring gen AI solutions to real estate pros

The trend of innovative software solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) tools continue as the real estate industry competes for speed and efficiency. New England-based MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) is following these footsteps with its latest partnership.

MLS PIN announced a partnership with Restb.ai on Monday to bring advanced AI features to its web-based Pinergy MLS system. The new features will be gradually integrated with Pinergy throughout 2025.

Erminio Grasso, president and CEO of MLS PIN, describes the Restb.ai integration as a welcome surprise for users.

“Our Pinergy in-house technology remains wickedly smart and at the leading edge of real estate innovation with the addition of safe, proven, and time-saving AI tools from Restb.ai that will surprise and delight our tens of thousands of real estate professionals across the New England and New York markets we serve,” Grasso said in a statement.

“As an industry leader, MLS PIN is raising the bar for delivering responsible, practical, and proven AI to thousands of professionals,” said Nathan Brannen, chief product officer at Restb.ai.

Pinergy is a robust system in its own right. According to MLS PIN, the system offers advanced search capabilities with more than 4.1 million available listings, organizational tools, and integrated management software for contacts and listings.

Restb.ai’s generative AI adds more utility for MLS PIN users with a pair of tools. The listing auto-population feature will use listing photos with “advanced image tagging” to help agents automatically upload property photos for a listing. Restb.ai’s technology scans each photo for key property features — such as room types or styles — and automatically tags corresponding fields in the MLS’s listing input form. The tool also creates captions and alternative text for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On the same listing input form, MLS PIN will also have a “listing remark AI generator” that analyzes listing data and generates customizable statements for property descriptions. Both tools will be available in early 2025.

The new partnership is one of several made by Restb.ai in 2024. Late last month, the company partnered with ClearValue Consulting to offer computer vision to its valuation review platform, boosting efficiency, ensuring quality and reducing costs.

Before that, Restb.ai joined forces with AI startup Lundy in early October to implement voice command search options for the visually impaired.

Restb.ai is a Barcelona-based technology services company that offers image recognition tools with a 99% accuracy rate, according to the company. MLS PIN is the largest multiple listing service in New England, serving 39,000-plus users.