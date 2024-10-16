Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
732,410-1880
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.50%0.03
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
Real EstateTechnology

Restb.ai partners with Lundy to deliver voice-driven property searches

The tech firms are joining forces to make MLS listing searches more accessible to the visually impaired

Two artificial intelligence startups are teaming up to make searches through multiple listing services (MLSs) more accessible to the visually impaired. 

The combined technology of Restb.ai and Lundy will allow users to search listings through voice commands. Restb.ai leverages AI to produce computer vision for the real estate sector, while Lundy provides a voice-driven property search platform.

Together, the two startups will provide a voice-driven search option for agents, buyers and sellers. The new product is being offered to MLSs, and any MLS that already uses Restb.ai’s tagging technology get a complimentary upgrade to one of Lundy’s “Finding Homes Pro” features.

“Our mission is to provide the most comprehensive search engine available by voice to ensure the homebuying journey is accessible to everyone,” Lundy CEO Justin Lundy said in a statement. “By joining forces with Restb.ai to leverage their market-leading computer vision technology, we’re dramatically advancing our efforts at Lundy to make voice search a staple feature for every MLS. Together, we’re setting a new standard for accessibility and user-friendly technology.”

Restb.ai’s technology is an image tagging system that automatically analyzes photos of properties and provides visual insights. Lundy said it goes beyond a simple screen reader by offering natural language home searches that aren’t interrupted by display ads or pop-up screens.

“MLSs are leading the way in delivering practical AI to hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide,” Nathan Brannen, chief product officer at Restb.ai, said in a statement. ”By teaming up with Lundy, we’re accelerating the momentum of AI adoption in the industry, allowing agents to match homebuyers and sellers to deliver the perfect home with unparalleled speed and precision.

“This partnership will profoundly impact how agents serve their clients, bringing more AI innovation to the forefront of real estate.”

In April, Lundy extended its partnership with Stellar MLS.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Podcast studio: microphone and computer.
Five Star Real Estate’s Paul Carlson offers key tips for leadership and succession planning 

In this week’s episode of the RealTrending podcast, host Tracey Velt sits down for an informative conversation with Paul Carlson, the president of Five Star Real Estate. Carlson explores his early career journey, including insights into how he grew the brokerage. He also explores key lessons he learned as he inherited the president’s seat from […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please