Appraisals and ValuationsTechnology

ClearValue teams with Restb.ai to bring computer vision to appraisal process

ClearValue believes Restb.ai’s technology can improve efficiency and reduce costs

The real estate industry is racing to find ways that artificial intelligence (AI) can improve business practices. ClearValue Consulting thinks it’s found a way.

The firm has partnered with Restb.ai to bring computer vision to its valuation review platform called Certainty. The companies hope Restb.ai’s technology can help ClearValue’s appraisal review clients improve efficiency and quality control while also reducing costs.

“Our goal has always been to provide clients with the most advanced, efficient and reliable tools available,” ClearValue CEO Don Juhl said in a statement. “By integrating Restb.ai’s technology into Certainty, we are taking a leap forward in appraisal modernization. This partnership will reduce resource costs, improve the accuracy of reviews, and generate greater efficiencies in the appraisal process.”

Certainty is used by mortgage lenders and valuation providers, and ClearValue’s partnership with Restb.ai is designed to allow an AI-powered system to analyze photos of a property for identification and verification purposes.

Restb.ai’s technology will be compatible with broker price opinions, appraisals, inspections and forms.

“By leveraging our advanced market-proven computer vision technology, ClearValue provides clients with a powerful tool that reduces the time and resources spent on reviews, allowing professionals to focus on higher-risk valuations,” Tony Pistilli, Restb.ai general manager of valuations, said in a statement.

Restb.ai has been busy on the partnership front. Earlier this month, the company partnered with Lundy to provide voice-driven property searches. The goal is to make finding a home on a multiple listing service more accessible to the visually impaired.

In August 2023, Restb.ai announced a partnership with Bradford Technologies, another company in the appraisal space.

“People are constantly asking how they can reduce costs and minimize revisions while maintaining high standards,” Juhl said. “With the integration of Restb.ai, Certainty offers an unmatched comprehensive review platform needed to meet these challenges head-on.”

