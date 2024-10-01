Matterport introduces AI tools for property photos and descriptions

Have you ever taken a great photo only to realize later that there’s a random person in the background, an object that doesn’t belong or something you simply don’t want in it? Real estate agents now have a new tool to remove these distraction from home staging photos — and no, it’s not Apple Intelligence.

Matterport, a technology company that creates 3D models of buildings, has rolled out a tool called “defurnish,” which is an AI-powered function that allows agents to remove items in staging photos that don’t fit or reflect poorly on the space.

Defurnish is one of a number of new tools Matterport rolled out this week as the company seeks to improve how agents market properties.

Another option is a property description tool that uses AI to generate written descriptions by leveraging Matterport’s underlying platform of spatial data on building interiors. The company believes the 3D mapping of the inside of a house gives its AI-generated property descriptions a level of detail that similar products don’t have.

CoStar-backed Matterport unveiled three other proptech tools that are not directly related to marketing homes for sale. One allows construction companies to merge multiple digital models for large-scale projects. Another allows “tagging” of features at construction sites, while a third offers automated invoicing and billing.

“Our Fall 2024 Release empowers users to unlock the full potential of Matterport,” chairman and CEO RJ Pittman said in a statement. “Imagine being able to defurnish a home with one click or generate stunning property descriptions automatically, using just the data from your digital twin.

“These tools save time, elevate listings, and simplify complex workflows for everyone — from real estate agents to contractors and enterprise teams. And with features like 3D model merge, field tags, and one-click bill-back processing, we’re helping customers manage spaces at scale with unprecedented speed, efficiency and precision.”