loanDepot Wholesale’s mello Broker Portal enables brokers to deliver a seamless lending experience

Drawing on a team of seasoned mortgage professionals with more than 25 years of lending experience and the financial strength of its parent company, loanDepot, LLC, loanDepot Wholesale supports its partners with industry-leading tools, loan products, and competitive rates and resources that allow them to successfully serve their borrowers.

“Our advanced technology enables us to provide the seamless lending experience that today’s customers expect, and our high-touch customer service provides piece of mind throughout the loan process,” said Jeff Walsh, senior EVP and CRO. “Beyond our competitive programs and pricing, we believe that building strong long-term relationships with our partners is of utmost importance.”

loanDepot Wholesale strives to build successful long-term relationships with its origination partners.

The company aims to be a lender of choice by providing an outstanding lending experience that includes dedicated and responsive service, advanced and integrated technological solutions, competitive price and product offerings, and responsible lending practices.

As an agency direct lender, loanDepot Wholesale offers a full suite of products, including Fannie, Freddie, FHA, VA and renovation loans. The company handles each of its loan products with exceptional execution, underwriting and support, with a particular focus on its government and renovation loans.

loanDepot Wholesale’s origination partners benefit from the following communications and support features:

Weekly newsletters to keep brokers informed

Training support in the form of videos, webinars, job aids and reference documents

An extensive library of white label fliers and social assets to give brokers marketing support to reach Realtors and brokers alike

In addition, loanDepot Wholesale recently rolled out its mello Broker Portal, which leverages loanDepot’s over $100 million investment in technology to deliver a seamless lending experience.

loanDepot’s mello platform enables brokers to generate and email full initial disclosures packages to their borrowers for eSignature, and also enables loan officers to create multiple scenario and comparison documents. The platform has editable 1003 functionality and the ability to run dual AUS.

“We believe that our combination of cutting-edge mortgage technology and high-touch customer service will enable our wholesale partners to exceed their borrowers’ expectations today and well into the future,” said Mike Klotz, SVP of Sales.

Jeff Walsh, Senior EVP/Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Walsh has been instrumental in transforming the technological development of loan products, production and operations of wholesale lending, and enterprise-wide operational systems. Under Walsh’s leadership, the company’s wholesale channel has become the broker partner of choice for independent licensed loan officers nationwide.

Mike Klotz, Senior Vice President, Sales Mike Klotz leads the wholesale division’s strategic growth initiatives and is responsible for margin management, sales P&L management, and key initiatives spanning sales and operations.