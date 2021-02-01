Loan servicing solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the mortgage industry, and servicers are dealing with an increased call volume as borrowers transition in and out of forbearance and make decisions regarding the future of their homes. Communicating with borrowers, ensuring portfolios are in compliance and leveraging technology to find efficiencies are crucial in the current environment.

The seven companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to support all sizes of portfolios and every aspect of servicing. These solutions enable lenders to manage their workflow by overcoming the common challenges associated with large volumes.

Black Knight

Clear Capital

CoreLogic

First American Mortgage Solutions

Freddie Mac

ServiceMac

Sourcepoint