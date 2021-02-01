A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden's first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Loan servicing solutions

These solutions enable lenders to better manage their workflow amidst large volumes

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the mortgage industry, and servicers are dealing with an increased call volume as borrowers transition in and out of forbearance and make decisions regarding the future of their homes. Communicating with borrowers, ensuring portfolios are in compliance and leveraging technology to find efficiencies are crucial in the current environment.

The seven companies featured in this section offer innovative capabilities to support all sizes of portfolios and every aspect of servicing. These solutions enable lenders to manage their workflow by overcoming the common challenges associated with large volumes. 

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

ServiceMac’s loan servicing solution predicts loan defaults in real-time

Compliance with federal and state regulations is a top priority for servicers, especially with today’s high loan volumes. ServiceMac quickly evaluates the success rate of a loan by identifying and correcting errors in real-time, so servicers can better manage their workflow. 

Feb 01, 2021 By
