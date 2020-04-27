Lenders forego the office to transact closings

Mortgage closings in an office have become so very last year thanks to the coronavirus. This has forced mortgage professionals to try different approaches for getting their borrowers to sign the necessary closing paperwork.

Cody S. Velkovich, sales manager at American Pacific Mortgage in Austin, Texas, found himself out of the office in late March assisting a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was purchasing a new construction home without Realtor representation.

“Had I not gone to the closing, she would have been alone in this monumental process,” Velkovich said.