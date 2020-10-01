Lenders can scale and innovate at speed with cloud-based Mortgage Cadence Platform

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the subsequent increase in loan volumes, has accelerated the need for digital tools and automation that give lenders and their borrowers a more intuitive, efficient user experience in order to expedite loans to the closing table. In recent months, Mortgage Cadence clients have been able to quickly pivot to a remote-work model without missing a beat using its end-to-end digital lending solution, the Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP).

The Mortgage Cadence Platform is a modern, comprehensive, cloud-based digital lending solution that was designed with the user in mind, delivering an exceptional experience throughout the entire lending lifecycle, for all channels and products.

The system is hosted in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, providing lenders with data integrity, security and the ability to innovate at speed while driving productivity with leading analytics tools. Lenders are able to scale and leverage new features and capabilities quickly.

All users of MCP, including the borrower, access a single system from point-of-sale through post-closing. The best-in-class borrower experience is an extension of the system, which inherently drives improved data and document integrity, efficiencies, communication and transparency. Borrowers can shop, compare and apply for a loan, send documents and view conditions all in one portal. Credit, asset and employment verification are embedded, making application fast and simple so loans can move into production quickly. Document-driven automation increases velocity and improves the borrower experience throughout the loan process.

The Platform is available from any device, anywhere, with specific role-based workflow automation and design. MCP makes it easy to prioritize borrower communication and move loans quickly through the origination cycle.

The platform’s built-in automation and real-time concurrent teamwork on each loan ensure efficiency and speed. Its dynamic workflow, based on each loan’s individual characteristics, focuses on the information and screens users need to close the loan quickly, efficiently and accurately.

Mortgage Cadence’s open API architecture gives lenders the flexibility and agility to access their data and scale to best fit the needs of their business. Its digital eClosing capabilities and Collaboration Center tool bring lenders, title partners and other third parties together to partner in real-time on the closing experience.

In addition to flexibility, configurability and efficiency gains, users of the Mortgage Cadence Platform also benefit from the company’s reimagined implementation process.

“Over the past 3 years, Mortgage Cadence has successfully redesigned our implementation process and developed a Core Configuration to significantly lower cost and duration and ensure that all implementations are completed on time and on budget,” CEO Pete Espinosa said.

With Mortgage Cadence’s Core Configuration, lenders have “out-of-the-box” access to its preconfigured workflow and feature functions. For lenders with more specific needs, a Solution Architect works with them on a Solution Plan to leverage the flexibility and open architecture of the Enterprise-grade Platform.

“Through significant recent investment and a focus on innovation, Mortgage Cadence is delivering on our road-map and vision to be the last lending solution our clients will ever need,” Espinosa said.

THE EXECUTIVES:

Joe Camerieri, Executive Vice President A mortgage industry veteran, Camerieri has over 33 years of experience in mortgage banking, delivering a consultative approach for his prospects and clients.