Land Gorilla launches remote inspections

In light of businesses closing due to coronavirus, construction loan management software company Land Gorilla has introduced remote inspections to support industries impacted by the coronavirus.

With the changing way consumers and businesses now have to interact with each other, companies, like Land Gorilla, are working to adapt to the changes.

Land Gorilla Chief Executive Officer Sean Faries told HousingWire that remote inspections offer a safer way for his company to interact with clients while continuing with business as usual.

“[Remote inspections] are really safe and efficient to do because we’re validating the subject property location through third-party sources,” Fairies said. “We’re doing a lot of things to have a really safe and efficient inspection done.”

By offering remote inspections, in-person contact is eliminated, allowing businesses to continue on with their services. Homeowners and other stakeholders have the ability to work with a Land Gorilla remote inspector, and validate locations and identities using live stream video.

Considering there are shelter-in-place orders in various states, Faries said this complies with safety precautions that homeowners are taking.

“We have to look at it in a state by state situation to allow this type of service to be conducted but it’s not safe for the homeowner,” Faries said. “It’s an immediate application for homeowners that don’t want people in their home. ‘I don’t want an inspector in my home, I want to keep my family distance, I want to comply with this.’”

Faries said that the demand for this product is immense, and it’s only scratching the surface.

“As it continues to grow and scale, we’re excited to be able to make this type of impact at this time,” Faries said. “It really is amazing to be able to watch your team put something together like this and be able to make such an impact in such a critical time.”

Although its original use was to make everything faster, safer and more efficient, Faries said that it’s just the beginning for this product.

“We really believe that even after this pandemic moves over and things start to normalize, this will be one of those products that continue to continue to grow,” Faries said.