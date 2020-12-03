Knock Home Swap expands presence in Florida market

Knock’s Home Swap solution is now available in three new markets in Florida: Homeowners in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach can buy their next home before selling their current one. Knock entered the Florida market in October.

Late last month, Knock’s Home Swap launched in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina. Now, the solution is available in 14 markets in the U.S., with plans to expand to 21 markets by mid-2021.

“We’re excited to expand the Knock Home Swap to the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach markets,” said Knock Cofounder and CEO Sean Black. “At Knock, we are committed to helping people move more freely. The Home Swap is the perfect product in today’s highly competitive real estate market.”

Home Swap is offered exclusively through local real estate professionals who have been trained as Knock Certified Agents. In these markets, Home Swap will be offered through The Keyes Company and The Signature Real Estate Companies.

“The Knock Home Swap is a valuable tool that gives our agents a competitive edge in helping our customers buy and sell homes within their comfort zone quickly,” said Ben Schachter, broker-president and principal of The Signature Real Estate Companies. “Our nearly 1,400 Signature agents are buying into the Knock Home Swap, because it’s consistent with our own historic white-glove, concierge customer service.”

Via Home Swap, customers can take ownership of their new home while prepping and repairing their old house to sell. Knock provides consumers with a mortgage on the new home, an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment, coverage of mortgage payments on the old house, and up to $25,000 for home prep and repairs for the old house.

“Throughout our 94-year history, we have strived to deliver cutting-edge tools for our 3,000-plus associates and clients,” said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Company. “In this low inventory market, Knock Home Swap gives our sellers the edge in buying their dream home while allowing them to control their sales process.”