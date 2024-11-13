Inventory
BrokerageReal Estate

Keller Williams expands in New Jersey through market center merger with Clearview Realty

The merger brings 25 agents and $225 million in sales since 2022 to KW

Keller Williams has dramatically expanded its presence in New Jersey. The brokerage announced Wednesday that the KW Integrity market center has merged with Sparta, New Jersey-based Clearview Realty, bringing 25 agents and tens of millions of dollars in annual sales volume to KW Integrity.

“This merger between Clearview Realty and KW Integrity signifies a strategic union that will bring enhanced resources, expertise and opportunities to our leadership and agents as stakeholders,” Keller Williams regional director Christopher Stevens said in a statement.

Since the beginning of 2022, Clearview has sold 635 units totaling $225.7 million in sales volume. So far in 2024, the group has sold 198 units for $79.5 million in sales volume, which is already the most Clearview has generated in a single year.

Clearview owner and broker John Schlaffer was appointed as team leader of the KW Integrity market center effective Dec. 1.

“This new partnership with KW Integrity represents a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our resources, enhance our capabilities, and provide even greater value to our agents,” Schlaffer said in a statement. “Together, we’ll be able to leverage Keller Williams’ global brand name, technology, comprehensive training programs, and extensive networks to elevate each of our successes to an even higher level.”

Keller Williams has had more than a few staffing changes this year. In July, the brokerage added four new people to its executive team, including Cody Gibson as vice president of KW MAPS Coaching and Rachel Elder as vice president of KW Cares.

In June, independent brokerage TJ Lewis Real Estate affiliated with Keller Williams. The Austin-based team brought 31 agents to KW. In 2023, the group closed 141 transactions for a total of $39.5 million in sales volume.

