Austin independent brokerage joins Keller Williams

Austin-based independent brokerage TJ Lewis Real Estate is affiliating with Keller Williams, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the news release, TJ Lewis will affiliate directly with Keller Williams’ Austin Southwest market center.

The firm is led by broker Topher Rogers, who is making the move to Keller Williams along with 31 agents.

“We feel that TJ Lewis Real Estate has a track record that speaks for itself,” Rogers said in a statement. “With the backing of KW, we are excited to see where the combined road takes us. Like KW, we want to create confident agents, and we are here to gameplan and watch each and every agent find their success story.”

In 2023, TJ Lewis closed 141 transaction sides for a total of $39.5 million in sales volume, its news release stated.