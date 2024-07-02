Keller Williams adds four new faces to executive team

Keller Williams made changes to its executive team on Monday, appointing Cody Gibson as its new vice president of KW MAPS Coaching and Rachel Elder as the new vice president of KW Cares, the brokerage firm’s 501(c)(3) charity that supports KW associates and their families.

Gibson has more than 20 years of experience as a real estate business leader and trainer and he serves as operating principal across six KW market centers. Additionally, he is the CEO of two teams, Portland Real Estate Group and the United Home Group, which have a total of 295 agents spread across 125 offices in 26 states and two countries.

“Having grown up in KW, it’s an honor to now be named vice president of MAPS Coaching,” Gibson said in a statement. “Coaching is the bridge that allows us to move from where we are to where we want to be in our lives and careers.”

In her new role as vice president of KW Cares, Elder will work with the KW Cares’ staff and board to create and implement new fundraising strategies that support the organization’s mission. Prior to this role she was a consultant at Beacon Nonprofit Consulting, and she has worked in a variety of fundraising models including university fundraising, major gifts, volunteer management and capital campaigns.

“I continue to be inspired by the work and the culture of KW,” said Elder. “A true sense of family helping family exists here.”

Additionally, the firm appointed Cynthia Lee as the president of KW Commercial and Alicia Shepherd as the vice president of KW Commercial.

“We’re excited to announce the appointments of Cynthia, Alicia, Cody, and Rachel, who are serving and bringing immense value to our market centers and agents to ensure our entrepreneurs thrive in the face of market headwinds,” Mark Willis, the president and CEO of KW, said in a statement. “These high-caliber leaders are committed to our shared success and growth at Keller Williams.”