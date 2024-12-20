Austin-headquartered Keller Williams has expanded its presence in Wisconsin. The brokerage announced this week that it has added the Milwaukee-based Houseworks Collective real estate team. The deal brings 15 agents and more than $60 million in annual sales volume to Keller Williams.

Houseworks will join Keller Williams — MKE, a market center located in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. The team has a strong record of multimillion-dollar sales revenue, accumulating $118.5 million in sales volume and selling 326 units over the past two years. In 2024 alone, it has closed 182 sales for $64.1 million.

Charlie Hutchinson

Real estate investment advice also falls into Houseworks’ wheelhouse of services. Its company leadership said that “with the right guidance, anyone can harness the power of real estate to build wealth and secure their future.”

Houseworks’ 15-agent team falls under the purview of founder and owner Charlie Hutchinson, a 12-year Milwaukee real estate veteran responsible for 750 transactions. In a statement, Hutchinson attributed his company’s return to Keller Williams as a major realignment with its core values and goals.

“Our decision to transition back home to Keller Williams is rooted in alignment — alignment with our vision for the future, our values, and our ambition to lead the Milwaukee real estate market in innovation, service, and growth,” Hutchinson said.

“Simply put, Keller Williams offers the perfect synergy of resources, culture, and opportunity to supercharge our team’s potential,”he added.

The Keller Williams deal is not the only affiliation Hutchinson has his eyes on. Houseworks will also merge with the Jay Schmidt Group, another top-ranked Milwaukee-based team that led the area’s Metro MLS in sales volume for eight years.

“This transformative partnership solidifies the legacies of both teams as we join forces to create one powerhouse united by shared values, a passion for excellence, and an ambition to lead the real estate market in Wisconsin and beyond,” Hutchinson said.

Keller Williams is focused on growth and expansion heading into the new year, despite legal difficulties and other challenges.

In late November, the brokerage added Shanan Steere to head up leadership growth efforts. Prior to that, the KW Integrity market center merged with New Jersey-based Clearview Realty, bringing $225 million in sales since 2022. Keller Williams has more than 1,000 offices and 169,000 agents.