Keller Williams wants to give its team leaders a boost.

The real estate franchise has hired Shanan Steere to be its director of growth operations. In the role, Steere will be charged with “reimagining core market center leadership training,” with the hope of recruiting future leaders to the company.

“As we continue to invest deeply into providing our KW-affiliated brokerages support for the development of their team leaders and operating principals, we are excited to welcome Shanan, who will spearhead those efforts,” KW President and CEO Mark Willis said in a statement.

“An exceptional talent and an amazing contributor, Shanan will ensure our core brokerage leaders remain equipped to fuel further expansion and build on our already strong culture.”

Steere started her career as a real estate agent in 1997 and joined a KW affiliate in 2004, later launching a KW franchise in Shawnee, Kansas. She has held numerous brokerage leadership roles within the company.

She also knows a thing or two about coaching agents, having become a John Maxwell-certified coach and a 12 Week Year trainer. She is the owner and CEO of the KW-affiliated Shanan Steere Group in Olathe, Kansas.

“I firmly believe that KW is the best company for agents and leaders in this industry,” Steere said in a statement. “It’s an immense opportunity every day for our leaders to invite others to participate in our incredible training, coaching, and consulting — all powered by amazing technology.”

“Team leaders are the cornerstones of our market centers,” she added. “They provide the best opportunity to positively change the lives of agents, succeeding through others and helping them achieve extraordinary results.”

Hiring Steere isn’t the only move related to coaching that Keller Williams has made this year. In August, the company launched a resource guide to help agents navigate rule changes related to the antitrust settlement agreed to by the National Association of Realtors.