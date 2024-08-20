Keller Williams launches resource guide for agents to navigate NAR settlement

Keller Williams is doing its best to live up to its reputation as a brokerage firm heavy on agent education. On Monday, the firm announced the launch of an agent resource webpage known as “Buyer and Seller Agent Tools to Thrive.”

The resource guide is focused on helping agents navigate the business practice changes outlined in the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) commission lawsuit settlement agreement. On the webpage, agents can view more than 20 one-on-one video interviews with top agents and real estate team leaders that discuss their best practices to comply with the terms of the NAR settlement.

Additionally, agents have access to compliance guidance, FAQs, advice to stay ahead in the new regulatory environment, fact sheets for buyers and sellers, and access to panel sessions and content on the NAR settlement from Keller Williams’ Mega Agent Camp earlier this month.

Jason Abrams, the head of industry and learning at Keller Williams, said it was important that the firm provide users with information in a variety of mediums.

“We really wanted to meet people where they are,” Abrams said. “I saw a lot of content being delivered only one way — come to a Zoom call, read this PDF. But I wanted to do it in a different way where agents can watch videos, get one page PDF, watch panels, listen to podcasts — no matter where the real estate agent is and how they want to consume information, I wanted to have a solution for them all in one place.”

For Abrams, the resource guide’s best feature is that agents can gather insights and information from a variety of industry professionals.

“I love that you get to hear from over 20 different agents all over the country that are actually doing these things in real time,” Abrams said. “You get best practices from these professionals and instead of getting one person’s opinion on an issue, you get 20 different ideas. I don’t think it is a one size fits all for agents with these changes and I think you really do need to hear from a bunch of different people who all operate in different markets.”

These tools and resources are available to agents across the industry, regardless of their brokerage affiliation.

“Keller Williams carries a special mantle, by which to go educate and then share the education with the industry,” Abrams said. “Gary Keller didn’t write the Millionaire Real Estate Agent and cloister it away, he shared it with the industry. In the same way we felt this was just too important to keep online in house.”

Keller Williams is not the only firm promulgating industrywide resources for agents. Last week, The Real Brokerage launched its agent “playbook” for navigating the new industry realities. The playbook includes videos, tools and other resources that agents can use to comply with the rule changes.