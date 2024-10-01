Katie Johnson set to resign as NAR’s chief legal officer

Katie Johnson is stepping down from her role as chief legal officer for the National Association of Realtors. CEO Nykia Wright informed NAR members of the news in an email sent Tuesday and obtained by HousingWire.

Johnson, who has spent 17 years at the trade association, has also been serving as NAR’s chief membership experience officer. Her last day will be Oct. 4.

“In her nearly two decade at the association, Katie has been steadfast in her commitment to fulfilling NAR’s mission to expanding access to homeownership to all Americans. We are grateful for her service and her many contributions over the years,” Wright wrote in her email.

According to Wright’s email, members can direct their legal questions and concerns to NAR general counsel Lesley Muchow and their member experience concerns to Kate Moore. The trade group said that its immediate focus is to “develop a comprehensive strategy for its approach to all existing litigation and begin an assessment of any additional risk the association has based on current policies and rules.”

In the email, NAR said it will be hiring additional outside counsel this week, who will have a sole focus on risk assessment.

A NAR spokesperson wrote in an email that the trade group is grateful for Johnson’s service which began in 2007.

“As we make this transition, our priority is ensuring business continuity and remaining laser focused on shepherding NAR through this time of significant industry change,” the spokesperson wrote.