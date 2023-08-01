Jaro is a full-service appraisal management software that supports lenders, appraisal management companies, appraisal firms and appraisers alike. It offers support for the simplest of workflows and the most complex, with ease.

Jaro was initially developed by Ascent Software Group to streamline the entire appraisal workflow, eliminating the need for redundant steps and external systems. It solves the pain point of inefficiencies in the mortgage industry’s appraisal process by providing an end-to-end solution, integrating vendor payments and compliance checks into a single platform.

It offers transparency into the process, solving for both the 80% of standard orders and tools to shine a light on the remaining 20% of difficult orders through automation, notification and required actions.

Jaro leverages technology through its intelligent automation capabilities, which are integrated into every part of the appraisal process, reducing turn times and increasing accuracy. The software meets the industry’s expectations for swift, accurate valuations with compliance checks and compatibility to meet the new and updated appraisal guidelines.

“Jaro has the ability to be customized very quickly for changing processes,” said Joey King, senior sales consultant for Ascent. “This makes us extremely scalable as the business grows. Jaro support is top-notch, with very quick response and turnaround times for requests.”

The software has proven effective in reducing turn times by 30% within 2 months of being implemented.

The value of Jaro lies in its ability to enhance precision and speed in the appraisal process, supported by unique features like AssignIQ and JaroBots and platforms like JaroDesk, JaroKit and JaroInspect.

JaroDesk is an appraisal management platform designed for appraisal desks, appraisal management companies and appraisers and staff offices. It includes order management with vendor management, compliance and the structure needed for success in the entire process. JaroBots are automations within JaroDesk that enable end users to create automated tasks and actions that occur after events in the system. Providing these no-code solutions is beneficial to automate the process.

The AssignIQ score estimates the difficulty of getting an appraisal done based on a variety of factors. Jaro’s scoring system is an accurate way to predict when fees could increase or extended turn times will be needed. The AssignIQ score can reduce incorrect fee disclosures by 80% when integrated into the disclosure process.Overall, it helps set better borrower and agent expectations at the beginning of the process.

JaroKit unifies and standardizes how reports are built and provide quality at the time of creation. And JaroInspect provides mobile inspection tools to collect and gather structured and accurate information about every property with PDC and PDR functionality.

Ascent Software Group continues to work on updates to Jaro’s software to help further improve the appraisal process. For example, the team plans to release 1004d from the field publically through Opteon.

“Ascent Software Group’s biggest opportunity in the near future lies in further harnessing technological advancements to enhance the Jaro platform and streamline the appraisal process even more,” said Nick Conteduca, senior product manager at Ascent.