Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership

Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate

Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

How one income analysis solution improved lending satisfaction
How one income analysis solution improved lending satisfaction

This case study explores how Citizens was able to improve the quality and efficiency of its origination workflow using CoreLogic Credco’s FactCheck income analysis solution.

Jake Fehling to speak at engage.marketing June 17

Movement Mortgage's VP of marketing will discuss how to optimize reach to a diverse audience

As the mortgage market swings back to purchase, lenders are looking at ways to welcome new customers, clients and colleagues as they expand their reach. That’s why we’ve invited Movement Mortgage‘s vice president of marketing Jake Fehling to speak about marketing to reach a diverse audience at engage.marketing on June 17.

Prior to his career in the financial services industry, Fehling spent four years in executive search in the life sciences, leading or assisting on multiple senior-level searches in the medical device, biotech, and digital health sectors. Fehling’s early career is rooted in sports business, where he led international media operations for the U.S. Olympic CommitteeUSA Baseball and the International Baseball Federation

Prior to his current role at Movement, Fehling served as vice president of content and social strategy, as well as vice president of communications and public relations, for the company. Because of his contributions to the industry, Fehling was named a HousingWire 2019 Rising Star and has been a frequent speaker at engage.marketing events on panels from strategic partnerships to leveraging Zoom.

Fehling hosts the “Mortgage Impact Podcast,” which highlights influential mortgage professionals making a difference in marketing, branding, technology, strategy and leadership.

Other experts speaking at engage.marketing include renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez, who will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence.

The topics at this year’s engage.marketing will focus on the challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market, so our theme is “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Understanding the current market
  • Working with referral partners to make winning offers
  • Building a personal brand
  • Latest strategies for social media
  • and more!

The engage.marketing summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit or get event-only access for your company or team here.

