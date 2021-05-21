Jake Fehling to speak at engage.marketing June 17

As the mortgage market swings back to purchase, lenders are looking at ways to welcome new customers, clients and colleagues as they expand their reach. That’s why we’ve invited Movement Mortgage‘s vice president of marketing Jake Fehling to speak about marketing to reach a diverse audience at engage.marketing on June 17.

Prior to his career in the financial services industry, Fehling spent four years in executive search in the life sciences, leading or assisting on multiple senior-level searches in the medical device, biotech, and digital health sectors. Fehling’s early career is rooted in sports business, where he led international media operations for the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Baseball and the International Baseball Federation.

Prior to his current role at Movement, Fehling served as vice president of content and social strategy, as well as vice president of communications and public relations, for the company. Because of his contributions to the industry, Fehling was named a HousingWire 2019 Rising Star and has been a frequent speaker at engage.marketing events on panels from strategic partnerships to leveraging Zoom.

Fehling hosts the “Mortgage Impact Podcast,” which highlights influential mortgage professionals making a difference in marketing, branding, technology, strategy and leadership.

Other experts speaking at engage.marketing include renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez, who will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence.

The topics at this year’s engage.marketing will focus on the challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market, so our theme is “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

Understanding the current market

Working with referral partners to make winning offers

Building a personal brand

Latest strategies for social media

and more!

