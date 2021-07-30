Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Road to the one-click mortgage

This white paper will outline how leveraging a credential-based data provider can save money for lenders, reduce friction for borrowers, speed time to close, and overall bring lenders one step closer to a one-click mortgage.

Sponsored Content

Is there a political fix to the housing shortage?

The issue of tight housing inventory is multifaceted but is there a political solution? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review. We’ve broken down some of the data below, but be sure to take a deeper dive into the report by clicking here.

HW+ mortgage rates desk
How the Delta variant may impact the housing market

How should you look at data on the housing market to tell if things are returning to normal? HousingWire’s lead analyst answers. HW+ Premium Content

5 steps to choosing a home that will appreciate

By investing money into your property through renovations and upgrades, you can ensure home appreciates from the original purchase price.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

