Illinois Realtors partner with HousingWire to unlock The Full Picture 

In our dedication to providing the full picture to housing professionals across the U.S. housing market, HousingWire has partnered with Illinois Realtors, bringing exclusive news, market data and housing research to the 50,000 Illinois Realtors that power the state’s real estate market.

Illinois Realtors is one of the largest trade associations in the country and is dedicated to advocacy, education and ethics for real estate practitioners. This partnership ensures that Realtors in Illinois have access to the highest quality business journalism, market data and research available.

“We are pleased to partner with HousingWire to provide our members with comprehensive information about the housing market to use when assisting their clients,” said Matt Silver, Illinois Realtors 2024 President and partner and senior broker for Corcoran Urban Real Estate in Chicago. “This partnership helps us to ensure that our members are equipped with the latest news, market data and housing research available.”

“Good things happen, and opportunities are revealed, when housing leaders have an industry-spanning, deeply informed perspective,” HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins said. “Our strategy is simple – be the independent source of information housing leaders seek first, and trust the most. We’re dedicated to providing the full picture to our subscribers, and I’m thrilled to welcome the 50,000 members of Illinois Realtors into this vision.”

HousingWire first launched its subscription program in 2020, and since then has continued to deliver and double down on its commitment to real estate news that you can depend on. From live coverage of the breaking news that impacts professional practices, to the quarterly earnings and battlefield strategies from the top brokerage leaders and agents, HousingWire’s award-winning newsroom is following it.

“In a housing industry that is increasingly complex and interconnected, people can count on HousingWire for a perspective that spans the industry – a perspective that connects real estate with home financing. We’ve got all angles covered, and are dedicated to providing readers, like Illinois Realtors, in-depth real estate coverage that they can’t find anywhere else” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said.

