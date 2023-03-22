HUD awards over $54 million in grants to curb housing discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tuesday announced it has awarded $54 million to 182 fair housing organizations across 42 states under its Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP). The goal is to provide support to organizations that address Fair Housing Act violations and funding Private Enforcement Initiative grantees to continue fair housing enforcement efforts.

Per HUD, $28,200,000 of the funding will go to support national, state, and local efforts to address Fair Housing Act violations, while $26,350,000 will be allocated for the Private Enforcement Initiative grantees.

“Far too many families in our country still face unconscionable prejudice, both as renters and homeowners,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge in a statement. “The Fair Housing Initiatives Program puts money into communities to help them root out discrimination in housing. I am pleased to provide our state and local partners with the resources they need to combat inequity and build a fairer, more inclusive country for all.”

HUD noted that the funding precedes the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration’s Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Action Plan, spearheaded by Secretary Fudge and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice.

Eligibility for the funding under FHIP will include testing for appraisal bias and educational activities for local communities on fair housing.

“As we prepare to recognize the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act next month, we know we have more work to do in the fight against housing discrimination,” said Demetria McCain, HUD’s principal deputy assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity. “The funds provided today will ensure that our state and local partners have the financial resources they need to continue educating the public and opposing discriminatory practices in the communities they serve.”

In addition, HUD released a state-by-state listing of the awards and regional organizations which will receive the funding. California received the most funding at $6,745,749.33, followed by the District of Columbia ($4,575,000) and Illinois ($4 million).