Economic and housing policy roundtable
Economic and housing policy roundtable

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

Pending home sales data crushes housing bears
Pending home sales data crushes housing bears

Today’s pending home sales came in at a big beat of estimates, running at 8.1% for this report. More importantly, this data line looks just right.

Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter
Ryan Gorman on why real estate brokerages still matter

In this episode of our Houses in Motion series, we spoke with Ryan Gorman about the issues facing Coldwell Banker and the industry as a whole.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

Mortgage

How to hire more operational players in the mortgage space

UWM's Agnes Standowicz shares tips and advice on recruiting and retention

HW-Agnes-Standowicz-UWM
Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage

This year’s list of HousingWire Insiders radiate influence well beyond the walls of their individual companies, providing the infrastructure that upholds the whole industry. HousingWire decided to dive deeper into a few of our award winners to get a peek behind the curtain on what defines an Insider, with this Q&A featuring Agnes Standowicz, vice president, underwriting leader at United Wholesale Mortgage.

Even though it’s rare that housing finance is listed on someone’s career aspirations when leaving high school, it doesn’t mean that the people who are in this space are any less passionate about what they do. This can be seen in these Q&As with three HousingWire Insiders as they share how they got into the housing industry, how to get more people into the space and the key to retaining employees.

Humble, driven and innovative, the Q&As also feature Sandra Madigan, digital product director, enterprise product strategy, servicing technologies at Black Knight and Dave Sheeler, president of residential servicing and correspondent lending at Freedom Mortgage. To read the other two Q&As in the magazine, go here.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_101765890 (1)
    Dems propose 20-year mortgage for first-gen homebuyers

    The latest bill designed to spur first-time homeownership proposes creating a new 20-year-fixed-rate mortgage program through Ginnie Mae.

    Sep 24, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Female mentor teaching employees group analyzing online project explaining strategy
    Tech paired with human connection: A mortgage broker’s recipe for success

    Not being driven by numbers and money but more about personal connections, has led to immense success for one brokerage. In fact, PrimeLine Capital, in just two short years, has gone from a startup to one of Rocket Pro TPO’s top 10 broker partners.

    Sep 29, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please