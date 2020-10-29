HousingWire recently spoke with Brian Simon, president of Trelix Mortgage Fulfillment Services, about how Trelix helps its clients work more efficiently while still maintaining compliance and performing due diligence.

HousingWire: What sets Trelix apart from other mortgage fulfillment services?

Brian Simon: Trelix offers exceptional products and teams of professionals that help clients increase mortgage fulfillment performance, meet compliance and lower investment costs through tailored capacity management.

But what makes us the most unique value proposition is that we are part of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. As part of a larger global company offering a wide range of end-to-end solutions, we provide integrated products and technology far beyond full-service mortgage fulfillment.

We offer a span of comprehensive product options throughout the entire loan lifecycle and help manage loans from start to finish, including title searches, processing, underwriting, closing and disposing of them and even take them into the post-closing and servicing process.

Plus, we offer appraisals and field services through other Altisource’s lines of business, including insurance through CastleLine. That gives us the ability to offer a span of comprehensive proven product options throughout the entire loan lifecycle.

HW: What would you say to potential clients who are already extremely busy and concerned about the tech integration/implementation process?

BS: We tell them that they can rely on us to help them handle the processes. Our team seamlessly integrates with the client’s mortgage operations.

First, we meet with the client to establish a strict outsourcing regimen that would allow us to process their loans efficiently and help meet set timelines. Our professionals then work within their technology, reducing potential challenges about the technology integration.

Although the initial setup, including staffing and training, might take some time, once in place the process will be pretty smooth for the client. We also help clients increase employee productivity because we can handle their daily non-customer-facing tasks so their full-time workforce can concentrate more time on counseling and serving their customers.

We’ve also automated a host of functions that make the loan origination process faster and more efficient, especially as costs have risen. Automation of previously manual tasks and using artificial intelligence as a decision-making tool help lenders review, process and approve greater numbers of loan applications at a faster speed, bringing benefits to both lenders and borrowers.

HousingWire: How do Trelix services help users minimize risks and perform loan due diligence?

BS: To start with, we take the risk of managing human capital off their shoulders because we do the staff hiring and training. We then use a combination of technology and risk management tools that work across the mortgage origination and securitization lifecycle, including processing, underwriting, quality control, loan due diligence and closing.

Trelix is approved by several rating agencies as an RMBS third-party review due diligence provider for packages of loans that will end up being rated securities.

We also offer a full suite of other products through CastleLine Risk and Insurance Services. That includes LoanShield, a new comprehensive mortgage insurance program that helps safeguard lenders against the rising pandemic-related and other fraud risks that may impact the loan process.

Security is a major priority for us too. Even though our teams are working remotely like most organizations, we’ve implemented appropriate technical, physical and administrative/organizational safeguards to protect client data.

HW: How does Altisource scale its mortgage fulfillment services for clients of different sizes?

BS: Trelix serves a wide range of clients that need help processing 100 or more files a month, including large and small independent mortgage lenders, banks, credit unions and many more. Every engagement is customized for each client. We consult with them and evaluate their specific needs.

Then we build a team of unique, experienced professionals, from sales to client management to operations, that is ideally suited for the client. Next, we deploy existing resources or – if necessary – find additional resources to support the team and the client.

Customer experience is also paramount. We have business development and customer experience executives dedicated to making sure every loan goes smoothly, for our clients and their customers. We also have very strong feedback loops and provide customized reporting.

