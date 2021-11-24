The key to implementing non-QM products
With the refi boom falling off and the margin compression happening to lenders nationwide, lenders are looking at non-QM to help fill in those gaps. Learn how to implement non-QM products here!

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study
Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better
This webinar will cover how the industry is working to overcome challenges lenders experience in adopting eClosings. You’ll hear from industry leaders at Snapdocs, Freddie Mac and Better Mortgage. Register now!

Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates
Today’s HousingWire Daily begins the Rundown miniseries where HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will talking about housing and economics every Monday.

Sponsored Content

How one company aims to put lenders at the forefront of online home search

Homebot announces two new features

HW Media CEO Clayton Collins recently spoke with Ernie Graham, CEO and Co-founder at Homebot, to dive into what it really means for mortgage professionals to create clients for life, and how Homebot is doing that through the entire home-buying process, starting with home search.  

“It means keeping the loan officer connected with their past clients after the transaction,” Graham said. “And specifically, we do that by helping the lender provide content to those clients, content that has intrinsic value. So we’re tracking home value, loans, equity, and then we’re helping the consumer understand all of their financial optionality with their home.”

For the consumer, this means being kept aware of the best time to sell, rent, remodel or refinance. Graham said Homebot is able to provide this information in real-time. 

“We have over 7 million people that are connected to over 10,000 loan officers with this tool, and they truly are becoming clients for life,” he said.

While consumers often look to homeownership as a means of building wealth, Graham explained that it doesn’t start at the purchase of a home. In light of this, Homebot is extending its insights to where it all begins: The home search. 

“We are launching Homebot Home Search, a completely new home search experience that lenders can give their past clients. They can even put it on their website as a portal.”

Graham describes the feature as “home search with a twist.” That twist, he explained, is providing financial insights for every listing potential home buyers look at, with the goal of helping them understand the affordability and investment value. And this isn’t the only new thing coming out of Homebot. The company has also built a plugin for the Chrome browser. It’s called Homebot for Chrome, and it even works on Zillow.

“All of those financial insights that we are building into Homebot Home Search now go with the client when they go to Zillow. So lenders now are effectively sitting in the backseat with their clients, even when they’re searching on Zillow,” Graham explained. “This is such a powerful way for them to stay connected.”

VA hikes appraisal fees, turn-times in select markets

The VA will raise appraisal fees and lengthen allowable turnaround times in select markets across the country.

Why are builders happy despite new homes sales miss?

Given that new home sales are down, why has the builder’s confidence index risen so much in recent months?

