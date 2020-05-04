How mortgage pros are succeeding despite the pandemic

The memories of 2007-2009’s lending environment are long-lasting.

Mortgage professionals remember the Implode-o-meter, the shifts in loan programs’ availability and the lingering sense of unpredictability.

And while industry veterans said 2020’s lending market is dramatically different than 13 years ago, they’re drawing on lessons from that time to guide their actions today.

To learn about those strategies, HousingWire profiled 12 real estate and mortgage “industry warriors” who were successful before and after the Great Recession. They described how they’re adapting amid the coronavirus pandemic, tactics they used during past downturns and advice for fellow industry professionals.

Their approach both in today’s lending environment and through the last recession echo common themes.

Navigating now

Amid stricter lending standards, veteran mortgage professionals said their biggest adaptation in the last several weeks has been keeping pace with the changes and relaying that information to their clients and Realtors. It’s a method to stay top-of-mind to their network.