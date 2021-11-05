Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

HousingWire Annual On-Demand
Housing professionals from across the ecosystem convened in Frisco, Texas to learn, engage and move the housing economy forward. Watch full sessions from the event on-demand here!

What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing. Learn how automation of the origination process can help services create a seamless experience to retain customers for life.

Black Knight on how lenders should prepare for 2022
Today’s HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Housing, What’s Next? miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

How digitizing the lending experience can optimize margins

For the past few years, players in the mortgage industry have put an emphasis on improving the borrower experience. Now, as lenders anticipate tighter margins in 2022 in addition to an already-competitive lending environment, providing an optimal lending experience is key to their success. 

In light of that, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler had the opportunity to catch up with Network Funding, LP Head of Product Nicholas Ripple, BeSmartee CEO and Co-founder, Tim Nguyen and First American Docutech President Amy Brandt, to learn how POS software plays a role in improving the customer experience.

Both Ripple and Nguyen referenced 2016 as the “gamechanger” years that shifted focus to the customer experience.

“POS was all the rage,” Ripple said. “For us, the way we solve the problem is really simple. We try to automate everything. Less keystrokes, less clicks of the mouse, shorter consumer experience, less work for the consumer. Easier, faster and more transparent is really what it’s all about for us.”

And for all three companies represented, the goal of simplifying the lending process isn’t limited to making it easier for borrowers. Loan officers, other vendors and the multiple parties involved in the mortgage journey benefit from a unified process. 

“To the extent that you can unify that in a single UI and make it easier, that’s for the best,” Brandt said. “So at Docutech, where we create documents, we’re also creating a unified digital experience across those different systems.”

When asked what he would say to a lender who hasn’t yet digitized the application process, Nguyen’s answer was simple:

“If you don’t have a POS get a POS. If you have a POS, challenge it, consider what it can actually do for you.”

HW+ homes las vegas
Waiting for a big drop in home prices? It could be a while

Homeowners with low-cost debt and good cash flow are not motivated to provide any significant cut to home prices when they sell. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 01, 2021

MMI fund
Fannie & Freddie made $5.3B from adverse market fee

The money Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac earned from the adverse market fee paid for nearly the entire cost of the agencies’ Covid relief options, according to a FHFA inspector general report.

Nov 05, 2021
