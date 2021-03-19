RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities
Non-QM: New Market + New Rules = New Opportunities

With the new rules of Non-QM 2.0 now in play and an oncoming wave of potential new customers, do you have the tools to help you keep up? Join industry experts for a discussion on the market, challenges and opportunities.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

Sponsored Content

How capacity constraints are impacting servicers

First American Mortgage Solutions helps deliver shortened turn times while maintaining compliance

The current demand for capacity is forcing everyone in the industry to pick and choose what projects they work on, what products they use, and – most importantly – how their employees are utilized. There are conversations taking place right now about trying to identify bonafide counterparties to partner with. 

This is a challenging time for servicers, with somewhat of a perfect storm of increased volumes, pandemic-driven dislocation, capacity constraints and increased regulatory pressures. First American Mortgage Solutions has already been accelerating its client engagements, specifically with partial claims processing, servicing transfers, lien release and assignment activity. 

First American Mortgage Solutions made some significant acquisitions in 2020. It closed on its acquisition of Docutech, a leader in the loan origination document space, in March of last year. Docutech has a vision for digitization of this process. Adoption has been a real problem across the industry for a number of reasons, but FAMS saw a need to merge lender docs with settlement agent docs to give borrowers a true end-to-end digital experience. 

FAMS also recently announced its intent to acquire subservicing business ServiceMac. Getting closer to servicing will give FAMS insights and acumen in a very highly complex servicing space, as well as an opportunity to accelerate product development and solution innovation for servicers across the country. 

FAMS’ technology and AI investments mean its products and services are more consumable when and where its clients need them. First American Mortgage Solutions helps deliver shortened turn times while maintaining compliance for highly regulated processes.

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

ibuyer
These iBuyers are coming to a market near you

Redfin and Opendoor expanded their iBuyer platform to several cities, while Offerpad announced this week that it would be going public.

Mar 19, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please