Many lenders are thinking about digital closings in a way that’s preventing them from achieving the ROI they want. Many have been solely focused on Remote Online Notarization (RON), since RON is seen as the quickest solution to the immediate challenges that COVID-19 has created.

However, as lenders try to conduct business remotely and keep up with high loan volumes while switching from fully paper closings to completely digital RON closings, they experience firsthand how difficult this is.

Lenders need to have a digital closing strategy that’s successful in any environment and in every state, regardless of the speed with which individual states and stakeholders adopt new technology or change their policies.

After onboarding dozens of lenders, we’ve learned that there are two concepts that are fundamental to success.

