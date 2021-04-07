The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Awards

HousingWire’s 2021 Women of Influence nominations are open!

Recognizing 100 women who are making an impact in housing

First introduced in 2010, HousingWire’s Women of Influence award recognizes outstanding women in housing who are moving markets and paving the way for other women around them to do the same.

Last year’s winners were truly outstanding and exemplified what it means to be a leader in both their organizations and their communities. Here are just a few their accomplishments:

  • Since Pam Faulkner joined SimpleNexus in February 2019, the company posted quadruple-digit growth and has grown its team to include well over 100 employees as of last year.
  • Dana Fortin led Embrace Home Loans to become the first lender in the mortgage industry to use geolocation to target homebuyers when they are most engaged in looking for a home.
  • Mortgage banking attorney Christina Jenkins was peer nominated, and accepted, into induction as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation in 2020 – an honor limited to 1% of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction.
  • Risha Kilaru funded more than $329 million in total loan volume, ranking as the fourth top producer at Guaranteed Rate in 2019.
  • Annette Lowder was a driving force behind Intercap Lending’s quick rise from less than $50 million in production per year to nearly $2 billion in annual production last year.

Each year we see continue to be blown away by the submissions we see coming in and we can’t wait to see what’s to come for 2021.

Nominations for 2021 Women of Influence close April 23rd, click here to submit a nominee. For more information about program, including past winners and FAQs check out our program page.

Here’s how to fix the housing market inventory crisis

Rolled out in isolation, first-time homebuyer tax incentives are only likely to make supply scarcer and prices higher. Instead of just bolstering demand, policies that focusing on increasing supply is what the U.S housing market desperately needs.

These are the most competitive housing markets in the U.S.

LendingTree found that San Jose, San Francisco, and Raleigh are the three most competitive housing markets in the country.

