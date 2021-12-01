Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory
Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at auction.

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses how the new COVID variant, Omicron, will impact inflation and whether or not it will send mortgage rates lower.

HousingWire Magazine Supplement: December 2021/ January 2022

2021 Housing Industry Solutions Guide

The close of this year and the beginning of 2022 leave me with one question: was 2021 really just 2020 part 2? For the most part, employees continued in a hybrid, if not fully remote, work scenario. We logged on to countless Zoom calls and overused the phrase “new normal.” But there were also glimmers of “the Golden days.”

From MBA Annual in-person in San Diego to HousingWire’s own in-person HW Annual in Frisco, Texas, we had the chance to dust our blazers and business cards. For me personally, it equated to eight blisters – yes, I counted – after a single day in heels. Pain aside, it was wonderful to see familiar faces again and meet folks I had only seen on video calls. Many of you are much taller than I anticipated.

Even with signs of pre-COVID life returning, it’s clear that the housing industry as a whole is not returning to its former self. The digital acceleration that occurred across all facets is inextirpable. In the pages beyond, we’ve compiled the ultimate look at solutions developed across servicing, real estate, title and more. It’s been quite a year, and I know I’m not alone when I say I’m excited to see what’s ahead in 2022.

