HousingWire Magazine Supplement: December 2021/ January 2022

Maleesa Smith,

Managing Editor, Content Solutions

The close of this year and the beginning of 2022 leave me with one question: was 2021 really just 2020 part 2? For the most part, employees continued in a hybrid, if not fully remote, work scenario. We logged on to countless Zoom calls and overused the phrase “new normal.” But there were also glimmers of “the Golden days.”

From MBA Annual in-person in San Diego to HousingWire’s own in-person HW Annual in Frisco, Texas, we had the chance to dust our blazers and business cards. For me personally, it equated to eight blisters – yes, I counted – after a single day in heels. Pain aside, it was wonderful to see familiar faces again and meet folks I had only seen on video calls. Many of you are much taller than I anticipated.

Even with signs of pre-COVID life returning, it’s clear that the housing industry as a whole is not returning to its former self. The digital acceleration that occurred across all facets is inextirpable. In the pages beyond, we’ve compiled the ultimate look at solutions developed across servicing, real estate, title and more. It’s been quite a year, and I know I’m not alone when I say I’m excited to see what’s ahead in 2022.

To see all HousingWire Magazine issues, click here.