HousingWire Magazine: May 2020

Strong together, while separate

The world is in a much different place as I write this than it was last month, last week or even yesterday. As we sat down to plan the cover story months ago, we planned to cover the non-QM market, and the increased prominence it was expected to play in the secondary market in 2020. At the time, it was the most obvious story for an issue focused on secondary markets. But that changed quickly as one after the other, non-QM lenders dropped out of the market – temporarily or even permanently. Each day brought new, market-changing news to the housing sector. Turn to page 24 to read Mortgage Editor Ben Lane’s account of the month that almost broke housing. 

But amid each devastating blow, the housing industry continues to stand strong, even helping others overcome obstacles of their own. Case in point, builders, who are required to use the same type of mask that medical professionals are in such desperate need of, have stepped up and donated these supplies to local hospitals. You will find stories of what COVID-19 did to the housing industry all throughout this magazine, but to see the strength that shone through it all, turn to page 72 to see Community Editor Brena Nath’s account of how the industry stepped up and gave back when if counted most.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

DecisionPoint from WFG Enterprise Solutions enhances lenders’ pipeline management to increase efficiency and conversion rates

DecisionPoint analyzes property encumbrances and applicant circumstances to immediately project a reliable title clearance timeframe.

