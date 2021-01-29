HousingWire launches Spring Summit on March 4

The volume of homes sold or refinanced in 2020 was incredible, with total origination volume expected to top $4 trillion for the year once all the numbers are in. Wanting to take advantage of record low mortgage rates to gain more space in a pandemic, consumers didn’t follow traditional seasonal buying patterns, fueling a non-stop race to find and buy a house.

That dynamic is driving home sales this year too, which is why we’re hosting our virtual Spring Summit focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

The lingering pandemic, uncertainty about rates and a demographic tsunami of buyers means those in real estate and mortgage have to be as smart and agile as ever. We’re bringing together experts who can speak to the topics that are critical to your success at this year’s Spring Summit, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

Mortgage disruption outlook

A new regulatory regime

Our keynote session is a one-on-one interview with UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia. In January, UWM completed the largest SPAC deal in history to become a publicly traded company valued at $16 billion, raising $925 million in cash in the process, with an opportunity to elevate mortgage brokers nationwide.

In this session, HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins will interview Ishbia about the way the company responded to the COVID crisis, the decision to go public and the future of the mortgage broker model.

We’ve also got sessions on increasing minority homeownership, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all our events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to speak at our Spring Summit. These experts will provide insights and a holistic view of what’s happening right now in real estate and mortgage, as well as what’s coming next.

