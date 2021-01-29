A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

HousingWire launches Spring Summit on March 4

Get prepared for the year-round purchase market

The volume of homes sold or refinanced in 2020 was incredible, with total origination volume expected to top $4 trillion for the year once all the numbers are in. Wanting to take advantage of record low mortgage rates to gain more space in a pandemic, consumers didn’t follow traditional seasonal buying patterns, fueling a non-stop race to find and buy a house.

That dynamic is driving home sales this year too, which is why we’re hosting our virtual Spring Summit focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

The lingering pandemic, uncertainty about rates and a demographic tsunami of buyers means those in real estate and mortgage have to be as smart and agile as ever. We’re bringing together experts who can speak to the topics that are critical to your success at this year’s Spring Summit, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • A new regulatory regime

Our keynote session is a one-on-one interview with UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia. In January, UWM completed the largest SPAC deal in history to become a publicly traded company valued at $16 billion, raising $925 million in cash in the process, with an opportunity to elevate mortgage brokers nationwide.

In this session, HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins will interview Ishbia about the way the company responded to the COVID crisis, the decision to go public and the future of the mortgage broker model.

We’ve also got sessions on increasing minority homeownership, the economic outlook, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all our events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to speak at our Spring Summit. These experts will provide insights and a holistic view of what’s happening right now in real estate and mortgage, as well as what’s coming next.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

CFPB
CFPB doubles down on mortgage servicing enforcement

The new acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio, told staff in an email that he will direct the bureau’s attention to mortgage servicers, promising “aggressive action” to ensure companies follow the law.

Jan 29, 2021 By

