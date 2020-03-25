HousingWire HQ

HousingWire columnist featured on Bloomberg Radio

Logan Mohtashami shares a look at the impact of the coronavirus on the housing industry

Jokingly referred to as “charts guy” at HousingWire, our columnist Logan Mohtashami is perhaps best known for his ability to break down housing data in an easily digestible way.

He did just that in his latest piece, “How the coronavirus will impact U.S. home prices.” In the column, Mohtashmi tests the hypothesis that one of the economic consequences of the coronavirus will be the collapse of U.S. home prices.

He talks about this and more in a recent interview with Bloomberg Radio hosted by Lisa Abramowicz and Paul Sweeney. Listen to the clip below to hear more about the impact of COVID-19 on the housing market and mortgage industry.

