HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: DocMagic

AutoPrep™ by DocMagic
AutoPrep™ transforms any standard document or PDF into a fully e-enabled document in seconds. Using AI, OCR, and machine learning technologies, AutoPrep scans and parses documents, locating all signature and notary regions, and then electronically tags them for eClosing. Now lenders can use loan documents produced by ANY document provider with our Total eClose® platform.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
If your documents are not e-Enabled for eSign, eDelivery, eNotary or eClosing, AutoPrep’s technology gives you instant access to those abilities.
#2
In 10 seconds AutoPrep scans documents, finds signature regions, assigns signatures, and readies you to eClose with our premiere eClosing solution!
#3
AutoPrep finds and converts e-tags placed by other providers and then detects and classifies documents requiring notary acknowledgment.