Homepoint to shut down originations biz, sell assets to The Loan Store

Company is “winding down” its tenure as a direct participant in the mortgage origination business

Shrinking wholesale lender Homepoint is closing its mortgage origination business and will sell its origination-focused assets to competitor The Loan Store, the company announced on Friday.  

Michigan-based Homepoint is “winding down” its tenure as a direct participant in the mortgage origination business and becoming an investor in the market, as the company will hold an equity interest in The Loan Store.

“After careful consideration, and in light of current market conditions, we have decided to sell our wholesale originations business to The Loan Store,” Willie Newman, president and CEO of Homepoint, said in a statement Friday. “We believe this is the best decision for our company to continue to deliver value to Home Point shareholders.”

Homepoint will manage its balance sheet and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) portfolio, which is expected to generate returns and cash flow over time. 

Arizona-based The Loan Store, also a pure wholesale lender, will be led by Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint’s president of originations. He will serve as CEO of The Loan Store and Mark Lefanowicz, the current CEO, will hold an executive chairman role. 

The Loan Store offers conventional, jumbo, VA, and non-qualified mortgage products.


FHFA will host second public forum on appraisal bias HW+

The FHFA will host a second public hearing on appraisal bias on May 19. In the first hearing, some top officials called for the system to be dismantled.



