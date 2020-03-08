Here's how to support International Women's Day all year

International Women’s Day is a great time to consider the powerful influence that women exert not only in the mortgage industry but in their communities.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., sat down with HousingWire to talk about the biggest challenges women face in the industry, along with some heartfelt advice on how women can move into more leadership positions.

Parker encourages women to express who they are and their passion to get the job done — to show up and make a difference. And as they do, they lift even more women within the industry.

“A confident woman who knows her worth, is courageous enough to think for herself and understands the strength in adversity, personally and professionally, will become who she is always meant to be,” Parker said. “You should never overlook the power and impact of a woman who leads with her heart on her sleeve.”

In addition to the women working in the industry, you could argue that even the housing market’s future is female. A new report from Compass and Better.com found that not only are women buying more homes, but they have higher credit scores.

Last year alone, Better.com reported that the majority of women who are married co-borrowers made more than their spouses. Women earned an average monthly salary of $5,666 versus $3,035 for men.

From the team making the loans to the borrowers the industry serves, women are taking a more prominent seat at the table. International Women’s Day offers one day to remember the amazing impact women make, but let’s remember to carry this energy throughout the year, supporting women all-year long.

Watch the full video interview with Parker below.