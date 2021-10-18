An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs

In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights
How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights

Learn how to navigate the challenges in today’s market – for example, the need for ongoing, on-demand access to near-real-time data and the ability to access those data insights in a timely and accurate manner.

Steve Murray on new brokerage models, CFPB crackdowns
Steve Murray on new brokerage models, CFPB crackdowns

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a discussion on the emergence of a new brokerage model and the validity behind the concerns against institutional investors.

Sponsored Content

Here’s a look at the future of digital mortgage closings

Snapdocs announces eVault solution

Snapdocs, a digital closing platform, recently announced that it is building Snapdocs eVault, a solution for the secure creation, storage and transfer of eNotes and other digital mortgage documents.  In advance of that announcement, HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath had the opportunity to catch up with Snapdocs Founder and CEO Aaron King at MBA Annual to talk more about eVault and what digital mortgages could look like in three to five years.

“At Snapdocs, we are working backwards from a future where mortgage closings are perfect,” King said. “So we see technology as a means to an end. But really, we’re obsessed about the business cases of, ‘How do you ensure that a borrower has a perfect experience?’”

In pursuit of that experience, Snapdocs’ eVault will be directly connected into the Snapdocs Digital Closing Platform, expanding Snapdocs’ eVault integration suite to include a natively developed option.

“For the past couple of years, we’ve been ramping several of our many of our lender customers on technology,” he said. “In the process, we found that there are a lot of problems that haven’t yet been solved. So we decided to build some foundational eVault technology, thinking backwards from first principles backwards from what the industry needs today.”

As for the future of digital mortgage as a whole? King said the keyword is “connected” and encouraged lenders to reflect on what that means to them with regard to their digital lending processes. 


For more information about the Snapdocs eVault, you can contact Snapdocs here.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

Oct 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ Houston Houses
Housing starts data pushing toward pre-cycle highs

Housing starts missed expectations, but the real story is that there is enough demand to keep building homes. HW+ Premium Content.

Oct 19, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please