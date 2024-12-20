Leslie Meaux Pordzik, who serves as senior vice president for the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management at Ginnie Mae, will retire from the government-owned corporation on Dec. 27, marking the conclusion of a 36-year career in the mortgage finance industry.

Pordzik has spent the past 13 years at Ginnie Mae, having overseen more than 400 mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issuers while aiming to modernize compliance and monitoring profiles. She also played a role in introducing the Issuer Operational Performance Profile, which was effectively Ginnie Mae’s first scorecard.

“With over a decade of service at Ginnie Mae and an expansive career in housing finance, Leslie has left an indelible mark on the agency,” Gregory Keith, acting president at Ginnie Mae, said in a statement. “Her leadership, vision, and dedication have strengthened Issuer partnerships, modernized critical processes, and enhanced the resilience of our operations. Her contributions have positioned Ginnie Mae for continued success.”

Keith added that Pordzik has been “a champion for doing what is best for American homeowners, renters, assisted living and skilled nursing patients, and the taxpayers.”

Ted Tozer, who served as Ginnie Mae president during the Obama administration, also lauded her work.

“Leslie not only cared deeply about Ginnie Mae’s success but also about the broader housing finance industry,” he said. “She was a dedicated leader and will be missed by all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Pordzik expressed gratitude for her time at the company.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Ginnie Mae,” she said. “I am immensely proud of the work we’ve accomplished to strengthen Issuer oversight, modernize processes, and protect the government guaranty. I leave confidently that the agency is well positioned to meet its mission thanks to the dedication of my colleagues and the entire Ginnie Mae team.”

Following her retirement date, the company said that Harlan Jones will serve as the acting senior vice president of issuer and portfolio management.