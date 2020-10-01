Get the edge you need in today’s world with innovative origination solutions

Since the pandemic hit, lenders have been shifting operational processes to meet the changing loan needs of their customers. Altisource is here to help. The company has evolved its full suite of services and products to help originators and correspondents adapt to a world that must now connect remotely to succeed.

Altisource believes in helping clients stay ahead of changing industry demands and challenges with innovative solutions and technology. That’s especially true now. Its solutions are customizable to help give clients an edge in today’s uncertain market. Whether you need eClose options, automation or increased capacity capabilities, Altisource’s deep industry knowledge, proven experience and customer-centric strategic approach can help.

Here are a few of the solutions Altisource offers:

INCREASED CAPACITY MANAGEMENT

Trelix helps increase mortgage fulfillment productivity and customer satisfaction by helping companies adjust to constantly fluctuating business demands with a global supplemental team of skilled mortgage associates. Quickly scale your operations by integrating onshore, offshore or blended capacity personnel seamlessly with your customer, client and employee workstreams.

CONVENIENT ECLOSE SOLUTIONS

Despite social distancing, there is still a significant need for new and refi closings. Since 2018, Premium Title has helped clients electronically close nearly 10,000 transactions. The company recently expanded its suite of convenient remote capabilities to include hybrid eClose, total eClose and remote online notarization (RON) in approved states.

STREAMLINED CONSTRUCTION PROCESSES

Construction Title Pro (CTPro) is a nationwide title platform built to streamline highly fragmented processes while reducing costs. Powered by Premium Title and Granite Risk Management, it provides a single destination for all construction title and settlement work. CTPro helps standardize order placement, expedite delivery and simplify status tracking.

INTEGRATED VALUATION SERVICES

HomeVal, a Premium Title and Springhouse Valuations HELOC Hybrid solution, provides a full suite of customizable, low cost products delivering precise title search and valuation data with greater speed and ease. Delivered in one consolidated report, HomeVal can significantly mitigate risk for HELOC lenders and standardize the investment property closing process.

“Now more than ever, lenders need origination services that do more than save time, lower costs and drive operational efficiency,” Altisource Vice President of Product Ben Hall said. “They also need an trusted source who can help deliver exceptional experiences for every customer. We are your one source for every solution you need.”

“Altisource is deeply committed to solving the unique business challenges clients face today so they can keep moving forward and get results fast,” added Brian Simon, Trelix and Castleline president.

THE EXECUTIVES:

Ben Hall, Vice President of Product: Hall has 17 years of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries and leads multiple subsidiaries for Altisource.