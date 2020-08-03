eClosing Solutions

Most lenders looking to digitize their mortgage experience have prioritized the beginning of their loan process, focusing on portals for borrowers to apply and to submit documents online.

However, recent months have highlighted that digitizing the closing process is just as beneficial for borrowers and as crucial for business. A number of tech companies offer eClose solutions that not only make closings simpler for borrowers but improve the process for everyone involved.

In this section, we highlight seven companies providing the digital closing solutions lenders need for a streamlined, efficient process. Click through to learn more:

Black Knight

The Closing Exchange

DocMagic

Docutech, A First American Company

eClosePlus

Simplifile

Snapdocs