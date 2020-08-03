Sponsored Content

eClosing Solutions

Seven companies providing the digital closing solutions lenders need

Most lenders looking to digitize their mortgage experience have prioritized the beginning of their loan process, focusing on portals for borrowers to apply and to submit documents online.

However, recent months have highlighted that digitizing the closing process is just as beneficial for borrowers and as crucial for business. A number of tech companies offer eClose solutions that not only make closings simpler for borrowers but improve the process for everyone involved.

In this section, we highlight seven companies providing the digital closing solutions lenders need for a streamlined, efficient process. Click through to learn more:

Black Knight
The Closing Exchange
DocMagic
Docutech, A First American Company
eClosePlus
Simplifile
Snapdocs

Most Popular Articles

UWM now offering 15-year fixed mortgage rates as low as 1.875%

United Wholesale Mortgage announced Friday that it is rolling out a new loan program that offers borrowers an interest rate as low as 1.875% for both purchase mortgages and refinances.

Jul 31, 2020 By

Latest Articles

2020 HW Woman of Influence: Pam Faulkner

Since Pam Faulkner arrived at SimpleNexus, the company has posted quadruple-digit growth and grown its team to include well over 100 employees

Aug 03, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please